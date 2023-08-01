Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- We are going to continue to remain stable and mostly dry through Wednesday. The majority of the News 3 area will still experience temperatures from the upper 90s to near the century mark. Heat index values still remain no more than the upper 90s to low 100s.

Showers and storms appear to be increasing Thursday into Friday, thanks to high-pressure off towards the southern plains, directing short-wave energy into the region. We need to watch this for these storms that can produce strong damaging winds and the timing of them during the peak heat of the day. Current models suggest Friday morning we need to watch, but there’s also another round that could be present into the afternoon.

Continued cloud cover and rain will help to bring a little relief Thursday and Friday as highs struggle to get out of the lower 90s.

As far as the weekend is concerned, expect to see more hit-and-miss showers and storms thanks to a bit more humidity and your typical afternoon heating of the day, which will trigger storms. Temperatures will warm back up into the upper 90s and will remain at average or above in the extended forecast.