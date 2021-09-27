House fires on 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue under investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two house fires are under investigation in Columbus after they both broke out over the weekend. The fires started within 15-20 minutes of one another.

The two fires happened just over a half a mile apart from one another late Sunday night. One of the fires was at 112 42nd Street, while the other was at 3319 2nd Avenue.

(112 42nd Street)

According to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief/Fire Marshal John Shull, Engine 2 responded to the fire at 112 42nd Street. Firefighters were met with heavy fire and smoke from the single story house, with the fire concentrated in the back right side.

Shull says firefighters were able able to get control of the fire “making an interior attack.” The starting point of the fire was found to be a larger room in the back right corner of the house. No injuries have been reported in the fire and no one was found inside the home.

(3319 2nd Avenue)

Fire crews also extinguished a fire at 3319 2nd Avenue on Sunday night.

Shull says Engine 6 arrived at a single story home to find heavy smoke and fire. According to Shull, the fire was put out with an “interior attack” by firefighters.

The fire also spread to a nearby structure and firefighters extinguished that fire as well, according to Shull.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and no one was found inside either of the structures that caught fire.

The fires at both location remain under investigation.