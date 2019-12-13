House Judiciary Committee approves two articles of impeachment against President Trump

From left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal and Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff, D-Calif., unveil articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after postponing a vote late Thursday night.

The panel met for more than 14 hours through debate that split sharply along party lines.

Republicans insisted on votes on a series of amendments aimed at killing the charges against Trump.

Early Friday, President Trump tweeted his approval of the Republican effort, calling the GOP lawmakers on the panel “warriors.”

The impeachment charges will now be sent to the full House for a vote next week.

President Trump denies doing anything wrong.