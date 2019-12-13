House Judiciary Committee passes two articles of impeachment against President Trump

WASHINGTON- The House Judiciary committee voted on two articles of impeachment against President Trump this morning – a day later than expected.

The House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against President Trump Friday– the first for abuse of power and the second obstruction of Congress.

The committee voted along party lines, 23 to 17.

The session lasted just a few minutes, following yesterday’s 14-hour marathon session that ended late last night when committee Chairman Jerry Nadler unexpectedly put off the vote until today.

“I want the members on both sides of the aisle to think about what has happened over these last two days and to search their consciences before they cast their final vote,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler, (D) New York.

Democrats say they moved the vote in the interest of transparency but Republicans argued the Democrats just moved it for TV ratings.

“This crap this like this is why people are having such a terrible opinion of Congress,” said Rep. Doug Collins, (R) Georgia.

President Trump once again called it a hoax.

“You’re trivializing impeachment and I tell you what, someday there will be a Democratic President and a Republican House and I suspect they’re going to remember it,” President Trump wrote on Twitter.

The full House is expected to pass the articles of impeachment next week and then it goes to the Republican-controlled Senate for trial in January.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnnell said the result there is a foregone conclusion.

“We all know how it’s going to end. There is no chance the President is going to be removed from office,” McConnell said.

McConnell says he is coordinating with the president’s lawyers so they’re all on the same page.

The full House vote could come as soon as Wednesday.

Democratic House leaders are bracing for a few defections from moderate members in vulnerable swing districts but they expect they have the votes needed to pass.