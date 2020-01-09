House vote expected today on limiting President’s war powers, as officials warn of possible Iranian terror, cyber attacks

WASHINGTON- Iran’s supreme leader called retaliatory missile attacks on two bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq ”a slap in the face of America.”

President Trump apparently backed away from the immediate prospect of more conflict with Iran after no lives were lost in Tehran’s response to the killing of its top general.

President Trump appeared to step away from further military action after he announced there were no American casualties in retaliatory missile attacks by Iran.

”Iran appears to be standing down,” said President Trump.

Less than a week after the U.S. killed Iran’s top general in a drone attack, Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two bases housing U.S. and coalition troops in Iraq.

Some officials speculated Iran intentionally hit the bases without causing casualties.

But Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley, speaking to reporters off camera, indicated he doesn’t think so.

“They were intended to cause structural damage, destroy vehicles and equipment and aircraft and to kill personnel,” said Milley.

In his Wednesday address, President Trump also announced additional sanctions against Iran, while calling for diplomacy.

”We must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place,” said President Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke to CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell.

“We don’t seek regime change in Iran, but we want to see the regime change its behavior,” said Vice President Pence.

The Trump Administration made its case on Capitol Hill for killing Soleimani. but Democrats and at least a couple of Republicans weren’t buying it.

”Drive-by notification or after-the-fact lame briefings like the one we just received, aren’t adequate,” said Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah.

“My reaction to this briefing was it was sophomoric and utterly unconvincing,” said Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat from Virginia.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to take a vote on a war powers resolution Thursday to try and limit President Trump’s military action against Iran.

The FBI warned today of potential terror threats and cyberattacks posed by Iran.