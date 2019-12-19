House votes to impeachment President Donald J. Trump

President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he tours a section of the southern border wall, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Otay Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRBL) – In a historic vote, the House of Representatives has voted to pass two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The first article accuses Mr. Trump of abuse of power, the second obstruction of Congress. Mr. Trump is now the third president in United States history to be impeached.

The House passed the first charge, accusing Trump of abusing the power of his office, on a 230-197 vote. The House then passed the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress, on 229-198 vote.

The House of Representatives debated for hours Wednesday on articles of impeachment being brought against President Donald Trump. This follows weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened today’s debate with a short speech on impeachment, which she called “one of the most solemn powers that this body can take.” Pelosi also said, “It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice.”

Republicans denounced Democrats for what they see as a partisan witch hunt, while Democrats painted Mr. Trump as an urgent threat who must be removed from office.

Mr. Trump will now face a trial in the Senate.