House votes to make it a hate crime to target police

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Rebecca Bush, Curator of History, at the Columbus Museum stopped by "News 3 Midday" to discuss a current exhibition that highlights Black History Month-- and the rich, robust heritage of our region and its influence in national history.

The exhibition is called “Pride of the Swift-Growing South: Tuskegee Institute Photography.” It displays the art of three different photographers who documented history at the university and in the community through the greater part of a century.