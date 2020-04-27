How Ford and GM joined the fight against the coronavirus

(CBS News)-This past week another 4.4 million Americans joined the unemployment line, and among the companies shedding the most workers are America’s carmakers.

The “big two” – General Motors and Ford – built nearly 4 million vehicles here in America last year, today they are making exactly zero; their factories closed to prevent the coronavirus from spreading among employees.

While they are no longer making cars, both GM and Ford are applying their manufacturing muscle to the pandemic by turning out ventilators and personal protective equipment in huge numbers. Last week we spoke to GM CEO Mary Barra and Ford executive chairman Bill Ford remotely, both of them were in Michigan, and they told us they’re thinking creatively to figure out how to get their workers back on the line and keep them there.

Bill Ford: We’re shut down pretty much everywhere in the world except China right now. And then, of course, we were shut down in China earlier. And we’ve never had a time like this where everything has been shut.



Norah O’Donnell: I know that Ford reports its first quarter earnings in a few days and the projection is a loss of $2 billion. And those losses will continue to mount. Can you sustain that?

Bill Ford: Well, obviously, not indefinitely.

Between them, Ford and General Motors had nearly $300 billion in revenue last year. Today, that river of money is running dry.

Mary Barra is CEO of GM, the first woman to run the company in its history.

Norah O’Donnell: Has COVID-19 proved to be an existential threat to GM’s long-term health?

Mary Barra: Between the strength of our balance sheet with the steps we’ve taken in the past, we will get through this and we will learn a lot of lessons that we’ll apply.

Norah O’Donnell: I mean, what’s the long-term prognosis for– for General Motors if you’re not making cars?

Mary Barra: No one knows– when things are going to get back to what I refer to as a new normal. I’ve heard others refer to it as the new abnormal.

In the “new abnormal,” GM and Ford have each tapped into about $15 billion in private lines of credit to pay their bills. One estimate is that Ford is burning through $165 million dollars a day. Remember, it was just 11 years ago, in the last financial crisis, that GM declared bankruptcy. Ford avoided that, but did get a $6 billion government loan.

Norah O’Donnell: So do you think you’ll need another loan to get through this crisis?

Bill Ford: We don’t think so. We think we can get through this. And we think we can get through it and get back to work. But we’re in an unprecedented time. And so I suppose you never say never. But that’s not our plan.

Part of the financial pressure is that under their contracts with the United Auto Workers union, Ford and GM continue to pay millions of dollars to their idled workers.

And now there’s political pressure, with protests taking place in their home state of Michigan, and some demonstrators demanding an economic restart.

Norah O’Donnell: What do you think’s driving those protests?

Bill Ford: I think people are– are understandably nervous, scared– scared about the disease, but also scared about their own economic well being. And so I mean I get it. I totally get it.

Norah O’Donnell: Many people in your state want to get back to work soon.

Bill Ford: Well, I think we’d all like to get back to work soon. But we have to do it safely. And that’s not a political question. That’s really a scientific question.

Bill Ford

As Ford and GM shut down auto production in March, Michigan emerged as a major COVID-19 hot spot. The state has the third largest number of deaths in the nation, and its health care workers have endured shortages of protective gear. The state’s largest health system, Beaumont, says that 1,500 of its employees are presumed to have COVID-19.

Norah O’Donnell: What were your marching orders to your team when this crisis began?

Bill Ford: My team didn’t need marching orders. Right from the very start, it was from our local hospital saying, “Hey, we don’t have any protective equipment, who can help us,” our company just jumped into action.

And that began Ford’s transformation from carmaker to medical supply manufacturer. The company has since churned out millions of face shields, masks, gowns, and portable respirators for health care workers. This past week, ford began producing ventilators for patients.