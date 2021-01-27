 

How to help victims of Fultondale tornado

(CBS 42)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — After a deadly tornado ripped through Fultondale, many people have been left to pick up the pieces of what they can salvage from the damage.

However, those impacted are not without help. Many agencies and people in the community are assisting storm victims who have been displaced.

Here’s how you can help victims of the Jan. 25, 2021 Fultondale tornado:
  • American Red Cross Mid-Alabama – See ways to support, here.
  • Birmingham Salvation Army – See ways to support, here.
  • Center Point Recreation Center and City Hall – The two locations are accepting donations.

  • Fultondale City Hall – Accepting non-perishable items, water, etc.
  • Gardendale Civic Center – The Civic Center is accepting donations. Please see the list below.

  • West Blount Fire District – Hayden – Currently taking donations for the tornado victims in Fultondale. They are accepting donations at station 1 located at 757 County Road 7.

CBS 42 News will add to this list as more assistance is allocated. Please email webstaff@cbs42.com if you know of help not listed in this story.

