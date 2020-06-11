How to stay safe while demonstrating during the coronavirus pandemic

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Protests have sparked nationwide following the death of George Floyd who died in Minneapolis in police custody.

Strong voices echoed in the streets of Columbus at a unity walk on June 6th where demonstrators of all races fought for justice during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s important to continue the social distancing, but this here is more important than that,” says Carolyn Flournoy, Protestor.

“The pandemic is still present you see folks masked up everywhere, but some things are bigger than trying to social distance,” says Michael Armstrong, Protestor.

With a crowd of people out on the streets fighting for change, the question that’s on most people’s minds, is it safe to attend protests during COVID-19?

“I think there’s a possibility that can occur depending on how many the protestors are actually following masking procedures since there’s not going to be a significant amount of social distancing or 6 feet interval distancing,” says Dr. Daryl Ellis Physician at Piedmont Physicians at Riverchase.

Dr. Ellis says it’s difficult to practice social distancing amid large crowds, but says wearing the cloth face mask is the best tool to use.

“The purpose is not to keep the virus from getting to me, but if I was the carrier of the virus and if I were to cough, to keep you from getting the virus from me,” says Ellis.

With mass gatherings at protests and the crisis of the pandemic in our midst, it’s important to find peace.

“We really need to come together as a community and try to do what we can do and know to do to try and get this thing nipped in the bud,” says Ellis.

Dr. Ellis encourages everyone to get tested after participating in a protest or any large gathering to prevent the spread of COVID-19.