How to: Step-by-step in making the perfect caramel apple

Halloween caramel apples with nuts on a plate with Jack o Lantern candy pail in background

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Caramel apples are one of falls favorite treats, and with just three ingredients they can be yours too.

Ingredients

In one, ten minute trip to the store, all you’ll need to get are the following;

Pre-made caramel candies. Werther’s Chewy Caramels are recommended. Apples, many people prefer green Granny Smith apples in this case however for them to be your favorite fall treats feel free to substitute any brand of apple here. Heavy cream, another substitution for this would be evaporated milk.

Toppings are optional to bring the spook to this sweet treat, make your monsters face on a caramel apple to create a fun activity from this hassle-free recipe.

Step-by-step process

Each kitchen holds their own traditions, incorporate these steps for a snack that keeps on spooking.