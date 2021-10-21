How to: Step-by-step in making the perfect caramel apple

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Caramel apples are one of falls favorite treats, and with just three ingredients they can be yours too.
Ingredients
In one, ten minute trip to the store, all you’ll need to get are the following;
- Pre-made caramel candies. Werther’s Chewy Caramels are recommended.
- Apples, many people prefer green Granny Smith apples in this case however for them to be your favorite fall treats feel free to substitute any brand of apple here.
- Heavy cream, another substitution for this would be evaporated milk.
Toppings are optional to bring the spook to this sweet treat, make your monsters face on a caramel apple to create a fun activity from this hassle-free recipe.
Step-by-step process
Each kitchen holds their own traditions, incorporate these steps for a snack that keeps on spooking.
- Clean the apples. Before any chef begins cooking, preparing the food should be a first go-to. In this step, insert the apple sticks and organize the toppings.
- Prepare a pan for the apples to dry on. Place parchment paper on a baking pan and store in the fridge until ready to use.
- Combine caramels and heavy cream in a microwaveable bowl.
- Melt the caramels and milk, typically this process takes between 2 – 3 minutes. Make sure to heat in 30 second increments and stir between heating up in the microwave. This step can also be done on the stove in a saucepan, keeping to a low heat to avoid burning the caramels.
- Submerge the apple in the melted caramel, rotate and turn if need be.
- Lift the apple and hold upside down to allow all excess caramel to run off.
- Before the caramel becomes firm, roll in toppings to decorate the apple.
- “Cook” in the fridge. This treat does not require any preheating or baking, place apples on the baking sheet and store in the fridge until the caramel is firm. Typically this process takes around 30 minutes.
- Enjoy!