The forecast this afternoon becomes active again. We call it the “garden variety” storms but welcomed because they cool us down but pesky at times due to the wind and lightning, which poses a new hazard.

Friday another round of showers and storms will be triggered by a dry cool front across the mid-Atlantic region, which will bring stable conditions across the entire region this weekend. Drier air means more sunshine and more of a pleasant feel, and heat index values are more pleasant.

This pattern will last through Monday until another cool dry front dips down from Canada.

Tuesday and Wednesday for the following week will become unsettled ahead of the front before we clear with less humid conditions for Thursday and Friday of the following week.

If there was any tropical activity in the Gulf or Tropical Atlantic, this pattern would choke off any development. Stay tuned the tropics have just started to warm up despite all this activity.