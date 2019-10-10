Hundreds Celebrate National Night Out in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA– More than seven hundred people celebrated National Night Out 2019 in LaGrange Tuesday night.

This is the third year the LaGrange Police Department hosted the event locally. National Night Out has been celebrated across the nation for the past 36 years.

The public was invited to participate in this free, family-friendly event.

National Night Out is a nationwide event designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anticrime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships as well as send a message to criminals to let them know neighborhoods are organized and standing to fight back against crime.

Public safety from throughout Troup County participated in this event.

“We were so happy with the event. It was a great success and continues to grow every year. It’s exactly what we were hoping to achieve,” said LPD Sgt. Marshall McCoy. “We appreciate everyone’s support so much. When you have your community, public safety, and community partners all together for such a fun evening, that is truly special.”

Many businesses donated items to be given away as prizes for the night. This is the third year Beechwood Furniture offered their parking lot for the event.

This LaGrange Police Department plans to host this event again in October 2020.