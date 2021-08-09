Huntsville man facing felony rape and kidnapping charges after posing as ride-share driver

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man is facing four felony charges for rape and kidnapping after posing as a ride-share driver.

Justin Norfleet, 25, was arrested by the Hunstville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. HPD said Norfleet is accused of posing as a ride-share driver, picking up women and forcing sexual intercourse on them.

Norfleet was charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of rape. He was booked into the Madison County Jail on $85,000 bond and has since been released.

HPD wants to remind those who use a ride-share app to double-check they are getting into the right car. Check the vehicle make, model, license plate and driver’s name.

The investigation is ongoing and Norfleet could face additional charges. Anyone with information about this case or suspect is asked to call HPD at 256-427-7142.