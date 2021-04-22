Huntsville woman accused of faking cancer to get donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville woman is accused of faking a terminal cancer diagnosis to allegedly con people into giving her money. 40-year-old Dawn Lineberger was arrested by Huntsville Police on Wednesday and charged with theft by deception.



Venmo, TikTok, Facebook, and GoFundMe are just some of the social media platforms she’s accused of using to allegedly deceive people into sending her charitable donations.



“Even though I’m here, I’m not feeling that great, I’ve made it, I’ve come this far, let’s keep on going,” Lineberger recently said in a video posted to her TikTok page.

In her posts, Lineberger dons a shaved head.



“Not all depression looks the same, depression can be that mom who is getting up and taking care of her kids,” said Lineberger in another TikTok post.



At the top of Lineberger’s TikTok page are links to various payment apps, including Venmo, which shows a long list of people who have sent her money along with comments of support.

A recent GoFundMe page Lineberger allegedly set up to pay for her purported treatments raised over $800 dollars, before being taken down.

Since her arrest, a number of posts have popped up on her social media accounts expressing outrage over Lineberger’s alleged actions.



For now, Lineberger remains in the Madison County Jail.