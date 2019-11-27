“I count it as joy”: Columbus mother reacts to her son’s alleged killer in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – After almost two months since the Circle K gas station armed robbery turned murder, Columbus Police arrested they say is behind the mask.

Daequavian Soloman (old mugshot) (left) | masked surveillance picture (right)

Daequavian Soloman was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Soloman is accused of shooting and killing of 26-year-old Dontrell D. Williams on September 23, 2019. Williams was a store clerk at the Circle K convenience store near the intersection of Forrest and Floyd Roads. CPD officials say Williams was shot during a robbery attempt.

“My initial thought was a lot of emotion, a lot of crying, a lot of hollering and a lot of praising the Lord,” says Tanya Weaver, the victim’s mother.

Tanya Weaver and her son Dontrell Williams

Weaver believes her son is happy that she and his family can finally rest knowing he’s received justice. “My son is rejoicing, he’s rejoicing and he’s saying “Mom… Mom, just do whatever you need to do, that’s what he’s saying,” she says.

Weaver says she considers this news a gift. “Not just for me, but for his dad and all his family, my family in Virginia, his family in Florida, his friends in Columbus, yes ma’am, I count it as joy and I count it as an early Christmas present.”

64 days after William’s killing, the suspect was finally arrested. Weaver says her son was killed even after complying with everything the alleged robber demanded of him.

She says Sunday night was one of her hardest.

“The night before last I couldn’t sleep at all. I was just so restless, I mean I could not sleep at all. And now that this has happened, I believe that’s what it was, I believe that the Lord was puttin’ this in my spirit that this was going to come to pass,”

News 3 is waiting to hear when Soloman’s first court appearance will be held.