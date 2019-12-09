“I feel disrespected and violated”, Columbus salon owners react to burglary of three salons

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police are investigating three commercial break-ins that occurred early this morning. Over in the 7000 block of storage court, salon owners are still cleaning up the mess that burglars made.

“I guess they’re the hair bandits,” says Johnny Taylor, part-owner of the Kut Beauty and Barber Salon. He gave the people who robbed his shop that nickname.

“It seemed like they were here specifically for hair,” Taylor continued.

He says he received a call early Sunday morning informing him that his shop has been broken into. He owns the shop with Tweetie Taylor; the stolen hair belonged to her.

“I’m a little upset because I feel disrespected and violated. I mean I don’t even know if I feel safe in this area,” Tweetie says.

She says it was rude of the robbers to come in and take something that wasn’t theirs. Now, she and her partner are out of a lot of money.

“I think this is going to cost us close to $2,000,” Johnny estimated.

Monique Thomas’ shop was also broken into. “When I got here and saw the glass everywhere… It was shocking. My shop got broken into… something I worked hard for.”

Through all of this, Thomas remains optimistic. “Nothing that I can’t get through. I’m still going to continue to do what I love.”

Johnny had this message for the burglars. “I would prefer them not to rob anybody, because you will reap what you sow.”

Houston’s Hair Salon was the third salon to be broken into.

No arrests have been made in this investigation.