 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

‘I fueled the wrong conversation’: LeBron James changes direction on Ma’Khia Bryant shooting discussion

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Akron’s own LeBron James has received plenty of backlash over his now-deleted tweet following the police-involved shooting of Columbus teen Ma’Khia Bryant, with the Los Angeles Police Department even recently asking the NBA to investigate the situation (as seen in the video above).

But now, James is trying to steer the conversation in a new direction, taking to Twitter once more yesterday to say the story needs to be about the teen girl and not about his tweets.

In the new post, James linked to a Vox article about Bryant not being the perfect victim and how, as the 16-year-old was reportedly wielding a knife, there is a lot of “victim blaming” in this situation.

“People will say ‘I’m really sad this whole scenario happened, but had she not had that knife …’ That becomes the ‘but,’ the qualifier, the caveat. And too often we have a caveat when it comes to defending, protecting, and caring for Black girls,” Treva Lindsey, an Ohio State University African American women’s history professor, told that outlet.

Bryant was shot four times by a Columbus officer Nicholas Reardon.

The basketballer’s now-gone tweet showed a photo of the officer involved in the shooting with a statement that said “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.”

The shooting incident remains under investigation.

James also posted this on Twitter yesterday:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

63° / 62°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 63° 62°

Wednesday

79° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 61% 79° 56°

Thursday

78° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 78° 54°

Friday

73° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 73° 49°

Saturday

78° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 78° 56°

Sunday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 86° 65°

Monday

79° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 79° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
64°

64°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
64°

64°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
64°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
18%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
21%
67°

66°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
66°

67°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
67°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
68°

69°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
69°

70°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
70°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
70°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
73°

75°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
75°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
77°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
77°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
76°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
72°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
9%
69°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories