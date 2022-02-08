‘I want them to know even though we can’t do most stuff, we can do a lot of other stuff like dancing’: LaGrange organization provides safe space for adults with disabilities

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Exceptional Way is a local organization that provides adults with disabilities with social and recreational activities once they have aged out of the school system. It alleviates some of the pressure that caretakers often feel when taking care of adults with disabilities.

Cindy Skipworth, the Executive Director of The Exceptional Way, said the participants that attend the facility aged out of the school system at 22-years-old. The adults currently participating in the program range in age from 20-55.

“We want these individuals to grow into who they were created to be and we want to keep encouraging them and challenging them socially and even academically,” said Skipworth.

The idea for the model to place adults with disabilities in a setting where they can continue to exercise many skills came from “The Exceptional Foundation” in Birmingham, Alabama. Although many details about programs differentiate, the concept is the same.

The participants and their caregivers have the option between a 2-day program and a 4-day program. The 2-day program costs families $200 a week and the 4-day program costs $300 a week. Other than the weekly fee, the program is funded through donations and grants from the community. Scholarships are also available to families who may not be in the financial situation to pay the weekly fee.

The adults that participate have different disabilities including Autism and Down Syndrome.

“The beauty of this community here is that no matter what their disability or age is they all help each other and that has been so beautiful to watch. From 20’s to 50’s they all treat each other like family and that has been really cool to watch,” said Skipworth.

Along with the recreational activities that the participants do like painting and playing games they are also encouraged to develop their social skills and are taken out on weekly field trips.

There are three employees at The Exceptional Way, including a behavior analyst and a paraprofessional, the rest of the assistance comes from volunteers. Glennis Boyd is a volunteer and a retired special education teacher from Long Cane Middle School.

“When they age out of the school system it gives them a place to go where they can be social and stay active and see some of their old friends,” said Boyd.

Boyd was reunited with two former students at The Exceptional Way, Makenzie and Tyler. She said she decided to volunteer for the program because she enjoys working with individuals with disabilities and it is a passion for her.

Makenzie Williams is Boyd’s former students and a participant at The Exceptional Way. She is 24-years-old and was born with an Arachnoid Cyst in her brain. The cyst led to her to having eight shunt replacements before age two. All the anesthesia from the surgeries caused Williams to develop learning disabilities and she also has a mild form of cerebral palsy.

“I want to one day start a charity for kids with disabilities because I want them to know even though we can’t do most stuff, we can do a lot of other stuff like dancing, singing, or doing art,” said Williams.

Williams said the teachers and participants have become family to her, she loves attending the program and participating in all the recreational activities.

The Exceptional Way is currently located at the youth facility at Rosemont Baptist Church but hopes to expand to a bigger location by the end of the year. There are 19 participants in the program with three individuals on the waiting list hoping to join soon.