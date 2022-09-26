WEATHER AWARE: Late Thursday-Saturday right now conditions: Ian has been upgraded to a Category 2 Hurricane. It is expected to intensify during the overnight and into Tuesday morning into a Category 3. Major impacts will be felt across western Cuba and into the Keys. The cool front will be responsible for redirecting Ian close to the central Florida peninsula Thursday. This would greatly impact Tampa and any of the coastal cities as Ian looks to slow down.

Our impacts will be rain wrapping around but a strong pressure gradient which will lead to breezy and gusty conditions, continuously throughout Saturday. The main issues would be weakened trees and limbs toppling over adding to power outages on the “current track”. Of course, all of this is subject to change as we continue to get updates on this storm.

Stay with WRBL as we keep you updated on the latest forecast and on social media with #trackingthetropics.