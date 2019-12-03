If you lost your sofa in Midtown, you might want to ride down 13th Avenue

Are you missing your sofa?

If you are, it may be at the corner of 13th Avenue and 14th Street in Midtown Columbus.

About noon Monday, I was going back to WRBL. But there was a problem. There was a sofa in the middle of the road. A woman waiting at the bus stop says she saw the sofa fall out of the back of a truck on 13th Avenue. For about 10 minutes, it blocked the northbound lane of 13th Avenue.

Cars were having to maneuver around it. Another motorist stopped and we moved the sofa out of the road.

On Tuesday morning, sofa, which is a hide-a-bed with a nice floral print, was still there.

And, just in case you are looking one of the cushions is around the corner on 14th Street.

Let me know if it’s your couch and I will even help you load it up if I am at the station.