IHOP gives away free pancakes today, as it raises money for charities

(CNN) You can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP restaurants on today! And if you’re really lucky, you might win free pancakes for life.

It’s IHOP’s annual “IHOP National Pancake Day.”

You get that order of pancakes for free and can enter a giveaway contest with 250,000 individual prizes.

They include IHOP-branded bikes, scooters, and jackets.

One grand prize winner gets free pancakes for life!

The day is also a fundraiser, and IHOP encourages patrons to donate to its partner charities: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

IHOP says it’s raised more than $30 million for the charities since the annual event started in 2006 and hopes to raise $4 million this year.

In case you’re wondering, IHOP says it has a quarter million pancakes available for Tuesday’s giveaway.