IKEA recalls 7,000 infant bibs that pose choking hazard

(WIAT-NEXSTAR) — IKEA is recalling 7,000 of their MATVRÅ bibs for infants due to the bib snaps detaching and posing a choking hazard to young children.

There are two reports of the snaps on the bibs detaching, but neither incident occurred in the United States. No injuries have been reported.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission states that consumers should immediately stop using the bibs and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.

Recalled bib and snap on the back. (Courtesy of CPSC)

The recalled bibs come in a two-pack with one blue and one red bib with a snap at the back of the neck. The blue bib has a green seam along the outside with white polka dots. The red bib has a yellow seam along the outside with red polka dots. MATVRÅ, IKEA and the IKEA logo are printed on a white tag on the back of the bib (see picture above).