“I’m so surprised,” Muscogee County School District teacher reacts to winning $600 grant

This week’s “One Class at a Time Winner” wondered why she’d been called to the principal’s office.

But Melanie Hart found out it was for a good reason.

“When I was told I had to attend a meeting, I started fretting,” said Hart.

When the Reese Road Leadership Academy teacher arrived, News 3’s Brya Berry presented her with the “One Class at a Time” award.

Parents say she shows extreme dedication to her children.

However, the 16-year-veteran says all the credit goes to her students.

“I’m so proud of my kids, y’all. They truly are my babies. I have taught for 16 years now, and I’m a first-grade teacher, and they are just the kindest, loving group of kids I could ever ask for, ” said Hart.

She wins a $600 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip In.

News 3 is proud to partner with both community sponsors to present the “One Class at a Time” grants.

