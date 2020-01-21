Impeachment trial against President Trump gets underway Tuesday

WASHINGTON- The impeachment trial of President Trump gets underway in the Senate today, and both sides are gearing up for a fight.

Late Monday, the Republican majority leader released a proposed rules package that’s raising objections from Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s been in touch with the White House team on the eve of President Trump’s impeachment trial.



Late Monday, McConnell released his proposed trial rules.

Each side would get 24 hours over two days to make their opening statements. The condensed calendar means senators could be sitting through 12-hour sessions.

It also does not admit House evidence without a vote.

Mitch McConnell wants a fast trial, not a fair trial.



Democrats are already planning to introduce a series of amendments, including those calling for witnesses.

The majority leader’s proposal pushes off any votes on witnesses until later in the trial and the Republican-led senate is likely to approve McConnell’s plan.



President Trump flashed a thumbs-up sign as left the White House for Switzerland Monday night.

His lawyers filed a more than 100-page, pre-trial brief, calling the case against him “flimsy,” a “brazenly political act” and the result of a “rigged process.”

The defense claims that Democrats failed to show the President violated any laws.

“Where’s the crime? Low, medium, or high. Where’s the crime?” asked Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump.

President Trump is set to return to Washington on Wednesday when opening arguments will likely finally get underway.