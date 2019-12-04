Impeachment inquiry continues Wednesday without President Trump or his lawyers

WASHINGTON- House members are getting ready to hear from constitutional experts about what it means to commit an impeachable offense.

One expert who testified during the Clinton impeachment is now weighing in.

Susan Bloch had a front row seat to history.

“Well it was an honor to be called and it was a challenge,” Bloch reflected.

In 1998, she was called to testify before the House Judiciary Committee as a constitutional expert on the first day of the Clinton impeachment hearings.

“The main source of contention, it was do you really want to impeach a president for lying about misbehaving in the Oval Office sexually?” asks Block, a Georgetown law professor.

Wednesday as a new round of impeachment hearings begin four different constitutional experts will be called to fulfill the same role Bloch did in 1998.

Bloch says she believes President Trump did abuse his power to benefit his personal political affairs.



“I believe it is impeachable. I don’t think there’s a good argument that it isn’t,” Bloch says.



President Trump has already derided the hearings Wednesday. He and his attorneys say they won’t be participating.

“It’s very much a kangaroo court and I think it robs the proceedings of any legitimacy,” says Rep. Tom McClintock of California.

McClintock who sits on the judiciary committee agrees the process is unfair.



“It’s going to be three left wing college professors talking about impeachment and one token Republican witness,” says McClintock.

Bloch says partisanship is playing a role.

“I think we’re definitely in a more partisan time,” Block says.

But Bloch adds impeachment is always a political process.