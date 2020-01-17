Impeachment moves forward after House presents charges to Senate

WASHINGTON (CBS) Senators took the oath to become jurors in the impeachment trial of President Trump, the third such trial in U.S. history.

The pre-trial proceedings are under way as President Trump responds to new allegations he was aware of a pressure campaign on Ukraine.

The impeachment case is officially in the hands of the Senate—after lead manager Adam Schiff— formally presented the two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

Chief Justice John Roberts took an oath to preside over the proceedings, then swore in the senators as jurors.

“The solemnity, gravity of the moment in our history hits you square in the back,” Sen. Chuck Schumer/(D-NY).

At a White House event, President Trump voiced a familiar criticism.

”I think it should go very quickly. It’s a hoax. It’s a hoax, everybody knows that,” said President Trump.

During the Senate trial, House Democrats will try and make the case that President Trump pressured Ukraine to announce an investigation into a political rival, Joe Biden, using military aid as leverage.

The president was asked Lev Parnas, the indicted former associate of the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“I don’t know him at all. I don’t know what he’s about,” President Trump said.

Parnas, who has provided impeachment investigators photos of himself with President Trump, argues the president knew about Parnas’ efforts to pressure Ukraine.

”That was the most important thing is for him, to stay in for another four years and keep the fight going. There was no other reason for doing that,” said Parnas.

The White House and congressional Republicans question the credibility of Parnas who faces charges in a separate campaign finance case.

”The source of the evidence is at best questionable,” said Senator Lindsey Graham/(R-SC).

The independent Government Accountability Office issued a legal opinion that the administration violated the law by withholding the military assistance.

Senators are expected to vote on the rules of the trial next week.