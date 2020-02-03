Impeachment trial should end this week

WASHINGTON- President Trump’s ongoing saga about his dealings with Ukraine is coming to an end.

On Wednesday, the Senate will vote on whether to convict him and remove him from office.

“I will never buy into the fact that people will do something that is politically expedient and I certainly hope that our Democratic senators uphold the Constitution and protect our country,” said Rep. Cindy Axne, (D) Iowa.

A vote for acquittal is a near certainty. The Republicans have a majority in the Senate and some Democrats might join them as well.

“The one I’m watching, frankly, is Doug Jones. He’s on the ballot. You know, he has a small chance for re-election in Alabama, probably not a large chance. But whatever number that is drops to zero or less than zero if he votes to convict the president,” said Scott Jennings, CNN contributor.

Although President Trump says his call with Ukrainian President Zelensky was “perfect,” some supporters concede it could have been handled better.

“Generally speaking going after corruption would be the right thing to do, but he did it maybe in the wrong manner,” Sen. Joni Ernst, (R) Iowa.

Critics say now the president will face another jury on Election Day 2020.



“We get to send a message at the ballot box that cheating, lying involving a foreign country in our own domestic politics, not to mention abuse of power more broadly and bad administration, that that’s not okay. That we can do better,” said Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

House intelligence chairman Adam Schiff would not say whether the house plans to subpoena John Bolton.

The former national security adviser reportedly says in his upcoming book that President Trump told him that US security aid to Ukraine was dependent on investigations into Democrats.

That reportedly includes presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.