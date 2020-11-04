In a 10-minute span Tuesday night, gamblers changed tunes in the 2020 presidential race

For the second time in four years, many of the political polls missed the mark on the presidential election.

But there is another outlet for speculation. Betting. WRBL News 3 talked to someone who follows off-shore political gambling.

Betting on political races in the United States in NOT legal. But it is believed that U.S. citizens have bet millions of dollars on the U.S. presidential race with off-shore bookies.

One thing that bookies do is they adjust the odds as bets are placed.

Before the COVID crisis, President Trump was the heavy favorite. And, he was an overwhelming favorite to win his second term just after 10 o’clock last night.

Then the odds changed.

Listen to how Ryan Fowler, a freelance writer for Odds Shark, explains what happened. It’s fascinating – and telling.

“Last night at 10:10 Eastern at one of the online sportsbooks that we track, Trump’s odds shot up to –775,” Fowler said. “Now, that to anybody, but everybody can understand an implied probability of occurring. And that was over 85 percent. The odds of Trump winning at 10:10 Eastern last night were better than 87 percent. Now, here is the crazy thing of how the odds market worked last night. Ten minutes after that his odds shot back down to –300, cut more than in half in less than a 10-minute span, because Electoral College votes were coming in for different states.”