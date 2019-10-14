Inaugural Men’s Empowerment Breakfast set for Thursday in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) An inaugural Men’s Empowerment Breakfast is set for Thursday, October 17, in Columbus— but it’s a great opportunity for both genders to learn from an inspiration scholar!

The keynote speaker will be Caylin L. Moore. Moore is a Rhodes Scholar and author of the book “A Dream Too Big.”

PMB’s Edgar Champagne joined News 3’s Greg Loyd on “Midday” to explain how the conference is planned to inspire men of all ages, especially the younger generation. He also extends an invitation to women to attend the conference.

If you interested in attending, you can find more information online.