COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Get set for the inaugural “Ride for Recovery” Poker Run to benefit the House of T.I.M.E. in Columbus.

Margalena Remington joins Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to discuss the event. She also discusses what the House of T.I.M.E has meant to her.

For more information on the event, visit the House of T.I.M.E. website.