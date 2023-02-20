LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate death that took place on Feb. 19. According to the TCSO Public Information Officer, Sgt. Stewart Smith, Richard Lindamood, 60, was found lying in a cell early Sunday morning by a detention officer.

Sgt. Stewart Smith said lifesaving measures were performed at the jail and Lindamood was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Lindamood was booked into the jail on Feb. 15, only four days before his death. He was booked on two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Battery and two counts Exploitation and intimidation of an elderly adult.

The TCSO is conducting an internal investigation and the GBI was notified of the incident and is also conducting an investigation.