Integra issues response after Columbus workers say they weren't paid, says issue caused by technical error

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Folks in Columbus gathered outside a temporary hiring agency on Friday evening saying they’re not getting paid.

Columbus police were on the scene where about thirty people gathered outside Integra Business Alternatives in downtown Columbus. The reason is because workers for the company allege they have not been paid. News 3 spoke with several people gathered outside.

“They haven’t got any checks and the checks they’re giving out ain’t getting cashed,” says William Seifert, a worker for Integra.

News 3 then asked if he has been paid any since working for the company.

“No, I have not been paid at all from this company,” says Seifert.

Integra has responded to the claims of checks not being issued to their staff saying it was caused by a technical error.

The statement reads in part:

“We have never had a cash flow problem. We converted software this week and had a problem with the payroll through the software conversion. As a result our checks are different. We have had some problems with them being scanned properly. There is no cashflow issue. The checks are genuine and they are good.”

Statement from Integra Business Alternatives Spokesperson

