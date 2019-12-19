Investigation into possible cat poisonings in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, GA. (WRBL) – Hogansville officials are investigating what is believed to be a series of cat poisonings.

At least five cats have gotten ill and died, according to city officials.

Additionally there have been multiple reports of cats going missing.

According to the Hogansville Police Department, the majority of the cases are being reported in the areas of Frederick Street and Lawrence Street. There are also reports from other Mill Village locations.

While it has not been confirmed, investigators believe antifreeze is being used to poison the animals.

The cats experienced vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of appetite before they died, according to officials.

Hogansville Police urge anyone with a cat experiencing these symptoms to take their cat to the vet immediately.

In a report from Lagrange Daily News, Hogansville Code Enforcement Officer Jennifer Baker said she believes whats going on is intentional, “Between having animals coming in dead or missing, we suspect that foul play is involved one way or the other.”

Residents are taking to socials media about their concerns. One woman says seven of her cats have gone missing.

The Hogansville Police Department is in the process of having the cats tested to determine their causes of death.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information should contact Hogansville Code Enforcement Officer Jennifer Baker at (706) 594-2378.

Anyone who has a sick, missing, or deceased cats should also contact Baker.