Investigation underway in Valley after 18-year-old found dead in car

Authorities have launched a death investigation after a body was found in a car in Valley, Alabama.

Authorities were called to the parking lot of Little Caesars Pizza on 20th Ave. Friday morning around 9:00 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive person in a vehicle.

Officers with the Valley Police Department found an 18-year-old male in the car who was unresponsive.

After attempts to revive him by paramedics, he was taken to EAMC-Lanier Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Valley Detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation.

They say it is unknown what the cause of death may be and that there was nothing in the vehicle or on the body that would indicate any type of foul play.

The body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday for an autopsy.

The victim has not yet been identified.