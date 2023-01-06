HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – As the holiday season wraps up so is one local family attraction that has drawn a lot of attention recently.

Callaway Gardens’ holiday attraction, Fantasy in Lights, closed its doors for the last time for the 2022 holiday season on Jan. 2. The event had several thousand visitors throughout the near eight weeks it was open and had several sold out nights making it a highly anticipated event.

The Marketing Manager at Callaway Resort and Gardens, Rachael McConnell, credits the success of the holiday event to several things but mostly to Callaway Gardens’ joint venture with Herschend Enterprises- one of the nation’s largest themed attractions and entertainment company.

“We’ve absolutely seen a huge expansion of our guests that came out, especially this year for our 30th anniversary,” said McConnell.

Over the past three years since joining forces with Herschend, Callaway Gardens has seen an 18% increase in attendance for Fantasy in Lights.

“Since 2019 we’ve introduced new attractions for guests to experience. Whether it’s a new scene on our drive-through experience or it’s a whole new walkthrough experience, we really attribute all of the new guests and interest and everybody coming to see Fantasy in Lights due to that newness at Fantasy,” said McConnell.

Some of the new attractions include the Magical Field of Lights, the Tunnel of Lights and the Celebration Lake. Guests also now have the opportunity to get out of their cars and experience many attractions by foot.

According to McConnell, the holiday experience has also gained popularity because it has become a multi-generational event that allows families to set traditions.

“We know that it’s making a memory that is worth repeating for guests and we see that it is multi-generational. We’ve seen grandparents that are bringing their grandbabies and they did this event 30 years ago. It is really, really special to see the magic that is happening for families,” said McConnell.

She said the holiday event is already planning to add new elements in 2023 that guests can look forward to.