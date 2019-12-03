It’s “Giving Tuesday”!

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over. Now it’s time to give back and do some good!

December 3 is “Giving Tuesday,” “a global generosity movement,” all about giving back, whether it’s helping others through the gift of your time, donations, goods or your voice.

It’s been around since 2012, an idea that has inspired hundreds of millions of people to “give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.”

You can participate by helping those in need and giving your time to organizations dear to you.

Think about how you can be of help to your neighbors, near and far.