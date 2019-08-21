It’s National Senior Citizen Day!

(CNN)- Do you have a special senior in your life?

Well, today, Wednesday, August 21, is National Senior Citizens Day– the time to let them know how much they mean to you.

The day was started by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to raise awareness of the challenges that senior citizens face.

It can also be a time to recognize the contributions they make throughout their lives and in our communities.

We can learn a lot from their wealth of knowledge, skill and experience.

According to the 2017 census, 47 million seniors live in the United States, and by 2060, that number will nearly double.

So whether you visit a nursing home or reach out to an older family member, maybe join them in a good chair workout!

Find a senior today and spend some time with them to let them know you care.

And — if you are a senior citizen, check around for special deals that may be available for you today.