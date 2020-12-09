 

Jacksonville PD searching for elderly man with dementia

by: Jordan Highsmith

(Courtesy/Jacksonville PD)

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville authorities are searching for an elderly man last seen Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Leon McCluer was last seen in the area of 9th Avenue NE and Dogwood Drive NE in Jacksonville, Ala. around 3:30 p.m. Police say he was possibly going into the woods when he was last seen.

Police are asking anyone who lives in this area to look around your homes, under porches, under cross spaces, in or around cars, dog houses or anywhere he may go to get warm.

McCluer suffers from dementia and has a hard time hearing, police report. If you see him, please contact the police department at 256-435-6448 or 911.

