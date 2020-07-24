Jacksonville State University president diagnosed with COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville State University President Dr. Don C. Killingsworth Jr. has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Killingsworth said he was diagnosed with the virus Thursday and that contact tracing is currently being done to notify anyone who may have been exposed.

Killingsworth says his symptoms are “mild” at this time and is currently self-isolating.

This experience has certainly reminded me that anyone can catch this virus and we must not let down our guard,” Killingsworth said. “Please take care of yourself.”

The President’s Office will be closed for the next week. Graduation is still set to go on as planned, whether Killingsworth can attend or not.

LATEST POSTS