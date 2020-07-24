Jacksonville State University president diagnosed with COVID-19

Top Stories

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

(JSU)

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville State University President Dr. Don C. Killingsworth Jr. has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Killingsworth said he was diagnosed with the virus Thursday and that contact tracing is currently being done to notify anyone who may have been exposed.

Killingsworth says his symptoms are “mild” at this time and is currently self-isolating.

This experience has certainly reminded me that anyone can catch this virus and we must not let down our guard,” Killingsworth said. “Please take care of yourself.”

The President’s Office will be closed for the next week. Graduation is still set to go on as planned, whether Killingsworth can attend or not.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 72°

Friday

92° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 74°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 91° 73°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 74°

Monday

91° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 91° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
75°

73°

2 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
88°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories