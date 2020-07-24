JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville State University President Dr. Don C. Killingsworth Jr. has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, Killingsworth said he was diagnosed with the virus Thursday and that contact tracing is currently being done to notify anyone who may have been exposed.
Killingsworth says his symptoms are “mild” at this time and is currently self-isolating.
This experience has certainly reminded me that anyone can catch this virus and we must not let down our guard,” Killingsworth said. “Please take care of yourself.”
The President’s Office will be closed for the next week. Graduation is still set to go on as planned, whether Killingsworth can attend or not.
LATEST POSTS
- Jacksonville State University president diagnosed with COVID-19
- TV reporter reveals cancer diagnosis, thanks viewer who spotted symptom
- Search for 2-year-old in Mexico leads to discovery of 23 abducted children
- Columbus Police still searching for Wanda Jean Perkins after 18 years
- Celebrating the life of John Lewis across Alabama this weekend