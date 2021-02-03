Jefferson County man who contracted UK COVID-19 variant dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County man who tested positive for the United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus has reportedly died, according to a Facebook post by his wife.

Alfonzia Jackson, Jr., was 35 years old, according to his wife who has been in contact with CBS 42. According to a GoFundMe account created to support Jackson and his family, he had been struggling with COVID-like symptoms since Jan. 22, 2021.

After multiple negative COVID-19 tests but progressively worsening symptoms, Jackson tested positive for the UK strain of COVID-19, his wife said in the GoFundMe story.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone as I said good bye to my amazing husband,” Ashley Jackson said in a Facebook post.

On Jan. 27, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) identified three Alabama residents who tested positive for the new United Kingdom variant of COVID-19. The strain has been found in at least 24 other states, totaling 293 cases across the country. At this time, the UK strain has not been linked to worse outcomes that the first strain. The CDC says the current vaccines approved in the US should be effective in treating them.