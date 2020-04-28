JetBlue requiring all customers to wear face coverings during travel, other airlines to provide them for travelers

TAMPA (WFLA) – Airlines are issuing new policies to ensure passengers and crews wear face masks on board while amid the coronavirus pandemic.

JetBlue announced on Monday that starting May 4, all passengers will be required to wear a face-covering during travel.

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting those around you,” said JetBlue’s President Joanna Geraghty. “This is the new flying etiquette.”

American Airlines earlier Monday said they will require thousands of employees to wear face masks and provide masks for passengers.

Meanwhile, the airline says it’s getting more stringent with cleaning saying it will sanitize all customer spaces on planes after every flight.

American adds that it will enhance cleaning in its airport areas as well.