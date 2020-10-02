Joe Biden campaigns in Michigan following negative coronavirus results

by: Char'Nese Turner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — Joe Biden continues on the campaign trail Friday. The Democratic presidential nominee delivered remarks in Grand Rapids, Michigan, just hours after receiving negative coronavirus results.

A mask wearing Biden spoke on the president’s recent coronavirus diagnosis and wished the First Family a speedy recovery.

Biden said the reality of the president’s diagnosis is a “bracing reminder to all of us that we have to take this virus seriously.”

Biden also discussed his plan to bring back jobs and the effect of the pandemic on Michigan’s economy.

Watch the full address in the embedded player.

