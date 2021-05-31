Joshua Kaleb Watson immortalized in Enterprise Wall of Freedom

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) – Memorial Day is a day to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while fighting for our country.

Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson was among those who were honored Monday.

Watson was a Navy Sailor that was killed by a Saudi gunman in December 2019. Despite being shot multiple times, he still found a way to inform first responders where the shooter was and saved multiple lives.

For his bravery and for going above the call of duty the City of Enterprise honors Watson by adding his name to the Wall of Freedom.

“To me this is what it’s all about Memorial Day,” City Councilman and Veteran Scotty Johnson said. “We need to take time to thank those families who’s sons and daughters, on this walls behind me, gave their lives for us to be able to sit around and barbecue or do whatever we do on this day.

“We had an awesome audience here today with folks and a lot of our veterans service organizations, lot of folks came out, to not only honor the folks already on the wall but also to honor Ensign Watson’s name being placed on the wall.”

Among the people that came to honor Watson for his sacrifice was his mother who says it means everything to have her son remembered forever.

“It means the world to us just knowing that people remember him,” Shelia Watson said. “He was a great kid. We miss him so much and we may cry with these honors, but means the world to us knowing that he’ll be remembered forever.”

The one thing that Watson’s mother wanted everyone to remember about her son was his kindness and how he was kind to everyone.

If anyone would like to visit the Wall of Freedom, it is located at the Enterprise Recreational Park.