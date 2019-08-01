Judge orders Muscogee County School District to release Montavious Thomas video

from AllOnGeorgia.com

Judge Bobby Peters has ordered the Muscogee County School District to release footage from the alleged body-slamming incident of teen Montravious Thomas by behavioral specialist Bryant Alexander Mosley, employed by Mentoring and Behavioral Services of Columbus.

The case from 2016 left then 13-year-old Thomas forced to have his leg amputated, allegedly a direct result of the actions of a contractor for MCSD.

Originally, a video showing the incident in part had appeared on AllOnGeorgia, a website that publishes local and state news. The Advance Georgia Project petitioned the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look at the matter.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer also sued MCSD to release the full video from surveillance footage in the public interest.

Now, Judge Peters has ordered that MCSD comply with the request, noting that this “court does not concur that the release of the video would infringe upon the privacy of any student, including Mr. Thomas,” according to court records.

MCSD has been given 10 days to ensure the video be made available by the court, from the date of the order. The video must be turned over by August 11.