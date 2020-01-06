Judge orders Russell County murder suspect held without bond

A Union Springs man facing a murder charge in Russell County made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Deontra Jones, 20, was ordered held without bond by District Court Judge Walter Gray.

Sheriff Heath Taylor says Jones confessed to shooting and killing 63-year-old Randolph Cannon. Cannon was walking his dog in Hurtsboro on Dec. 30 when he confronted Jones, who was parked on his property.

The prosecutor opposed a bond for three reasons.

— Jones is not a resident of Russell County.

— He had an assault-style weapon on him at the time of his arrest.

— A witness in the case is fearful is Jones is released on Bond.

Gray agreed and set the next hearing date for February.

Taylor says this case had very little evidence to go on due to the location of the crime. There were no residences or witnesses that the Investigative Division could use to get a lead in the case.

“The investigators worked this case for six days straight to include New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to bring this case to a conclusion,” says Sheriff Taylor.

In a press conference held Sunday afternoon, Taylor says Jones and female passenger were sitting in a car on Cannon’s property the morning of Dec. 30. Taylor says Cannon questioned Jones and his passenger why they were on the property and expressed that they were trespassing.

Then, Jones got out of the vehicle and started shooting at Cannon. Taylor was told Cannon ran down the road and Jones chased him, ultimately shooting him multiple times, killing him.