Judge Sherrell Terry passes away

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Somber news emerging out of Talbot County, Judge Sherrell Terry, who presided over the probate and magistrate courts, died early Wednesday morning.

Judge Terry was found dead in her home.

Judge Terry was an active member of her community and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She was elected in 2020, following in the footsteps of her father and predecessor, former Judge John Terry.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Judge Sherrell Terry was 45-years-old.