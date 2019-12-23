Juvenile Correctional Officer arrested following surprise raid at Muscogee Youth Development Campus

Authorities say a Juvenile Correctional Officer has been arrested following a surprise raid at the Muscogee Youth Development Campus in Muscogee County.

The Georgia Department of Justice says 28-year-old Darrion Tarver of Midland, Georgia is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, crossing the guard lines with prohibited items and violation of oath of office.

Tarver was transported to the Muscogee County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

“The actions of this officer endangered the safety of his coworkers and other youth at the facility,” said DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “This surprise raid shows our commitment to uprooting any contraband to maintain facilities that are safe and secure. My top priority is to change the culture here at DJJ and that means holding myself and all personnel to the highest level of professional conduct.”

Tarver was hired as a JCO I by the Department in September 2015. A year later, he was promoted to a JCO II. Following today’s arrest, his employment was terminated.

The raid was led by DJJ’s Security Management and Response Team and Internal Investigation Unit. Items discovered during the operation include cellphones, cellphone chargers and tobacco products.