K-9s in Flight makes an appearance at Callaway Gardens

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a dog catching a frisbee. Several four-legged pups are showcasing their skills in front of an audience at Callaway Gardens.

K-9s in Flight has made their way to Callaway Gardens to show guests the tricks they have up their sleeves. Owner John Misita started K-9s in Flight in the late ’90s with his first dog named CJ who loved frisbees which led to them doing shows.

“He loved a frisbee, so we started playing frisbee every day. Went into some championships and then somehow seg wayed into doing little shows here and there and it kind of went on from there on,” Misita said.

After doing shows with CJ, Misita began getting more dogs and taught them how to do tricks. Misita said the dogs changed his life.

“They all kind of changed my life, they were all good athletes and we just got great opportunities to work with different teams, different sponsors and different shows,” Misita said.

Misita works with one main message: “Adopt a pet, save a life.” He wants to encourage people who attend the shows to adopt a pet. All of the dogs who perform in the show were either stray or rescued dogs. Misita trains the dogs with tennis balls first and if it catches their attention, they work their way up to a frisbee.

“We’re like a coach, we try to find the best athletes. We try to find dogs that have good athleticism, good chase drive. It usually starts with a tennis ball and if they follow that around and we just work our way up to a frisbee. It’s a long story but a short story,”

Misita told News 3 it’s a proud moment for him when his dogs are performing.

“I don’t have any kids but I have a nephew that’s an athlete and I love watching him and I feel so proud of him. So when I watch them I feel like it’s my son or my daughter out there,” Misita said.

All the dogs that perform in the show are Misita and his two partners’ personal dogs. Misita has five, his partner Teresa has seven and his other partner Autumn has four. Which totals up to 16 dogs that perform in the show.

“We train our own dogs or as I like to say, they train us. It’s hard to put a nail on exactly what these dogs are to us. There’s so many things, they’re more than kids, they’re partners in our business, we’re a team. There’s just a lot, they’re everything in the world to us,” Misita said.

K-9s in Flight will be performing Thursday-Sunday at 3 and 6 p.m. and on Saturdays at 12, 3 and 6 p.m. The last day for the show is July 23.