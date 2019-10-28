Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney laid to rest Sunday in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Hundreds of people have packed an Alabama church for the funeral of a girl who police say was killed after her Oct. 12 kidnapping from a Birmingham birthday party.

The funeral of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney began Sunday afternoon at New Beginning Christian Ministry in Birmingham.

The crowd filled the 700-seat church less than 10 miles from a public housing project where the girl known as “Cupcake” was abducted. A fellowship hall was used to seat the overflow of mourners.

The child’s body was found amid garbage 10 days later. Authorities have charged a man and a woman with kidnapping and capital murder in her death.

